Woman who sued NHS welcomes puberty blockers ruling

A woman who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16 before "de-transitioning" has said she is "delighted to see that common sense has prevailed" after a landmark High Court ruling.

Keira Bell, 23, took legal action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender identity development service for children, arguing that children cannot properly consent to taking puberty blockers.

Report by Thomasl.

