'It's the mindset which you need to adjust': Shreyas Iyer ahead of last ODI
Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI.
Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust.
It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible irrespective of the conditions." "I am really enjoying this challenge and there are many more matches to come, so we will see what will be happening," he added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the final, it's really important to get good start and that's what we lacked in this game," said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed their fifth IPL title, the highest by any franchise. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round. The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International matches and I have been with good amount of good players so I know that it's very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible. My main focus is about winning matches and contributing as much as possible at every chance I get,"
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that people have played for so many years and the quality that I saw that any time you call them and asked them to play they are always ready. Chahal was ready and he grabs that boat, he was the man of the match. It's a great lesson for everyone to be ready even if they are not playing actually."