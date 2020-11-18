Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Building for God Community Foundation - Giving Tuesday 2020

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 06:12s - Published
Building for God Community Foundation - Giving Tuesday 2020
Building for God Community Foundation - Giving Tuesday 2020

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Top-rated military nonprofit Homes For Our Troops joins Giving Tuesday movement

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)...
GlobeNewswire - Published

PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 to Wildfire Relief and Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On this Giving Tuesday –a day that inspires people to give,...
Business Wire - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Giving Tuesday: United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee [Video]

Giving Tuesday: United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee

Your gift to The United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee will go even further this Giving Tuesday! FineMark National Bank and Trust will match dollar for dollar any donations on Giving..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:47Published
Schedule your Colorado Gives Day donation today at ColoradoGivesDay.org [Video]

Schedule your Colorado Gives Day donation today at ColoradoGivesDay.org

Denver7, Community First Foundation and FirstBank are excited to partner again to present Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:06Published