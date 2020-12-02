Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Tuesday morning, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne surprised them with a check that representatives say will help them with operating costs and building preservation.

Many of their shows have been either rescheduled or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy Theatre has found it tough to maintain a steady flow of revenue.

Embassy Theatre surprised with Giving Tuesday donation at a time they need it most

One in particular helping surprise some nonprofits who are helping hoosiers in their time of need.fox 55's nico pennisi reports how the community foundation of greater fort wayne is helping the community.

One of the recipients, the embassy theatre, says this comes at the perfect time.

They say the arts are taking a hit during the pandemic.the theatre has been seeking donations since spring.

This morning, president kelly updike was meeting a coworker at fortezza coffee when she was shocked to find her search was over.

Updike "i went to have coffee with a previous board member; we tend to meet regularly.

She kept looking at the door.

All of a sudden, there are lights, cameras, 3 action!"the community foundation of greater fort wayne greeted her with a giant-sized check for $5,000.

Gerardot "we are here right now surprising the embassy theatre with a check that they can use however they want for giving tuesday."representative alison gerardot says her organization has been doing this fundraising for the past four years.

Embassy chief engagement officer barb richards says the theatre has been struggling since live- performances have become next-to obsolete.

Richards "when the pandemic rolled around last spring, we had to cancel several of our broadway shows.

Everything that was on our schedule has had to be rescheduled or cancelled."she says that the theatre plays a critical role in keeping the performing arts alive in our city.

Richards "there's a lot of people who will never get a chance to go to new york city and see a broadway show.

That's what we're able to do here in fort wayne"a donation like this helps them continue to fulfill their mission.

Updike "this money will help us with operating expenses and also help with building preservation as well."stand up: the community foundation of greater fort wayne wants to encourage residents to continue to support small businesses during this time.

In fort wayne, i'm nico pennisi, fox 55 news the community foundation donated to three other nonprofits -- the allen county courthouse preservation trust... the questa education foundation and the ymca of