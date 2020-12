Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in biopic



Barack Obama has given Drake his "stamp of approval" to play him in any future biopic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago

Barack Obama wants Drake to play him in biopic



Former US President Barack Obama has given Drake the "stamp of approval" to play him on screen. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago