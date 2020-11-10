CM Yogi meets Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

One of the major highlights of Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Laxmii is the song Bam Bholle, in which the actor has shared the screen with 100 dancers for Tandav. Well, the track originally released 3 years ago. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, singer Viruss has revealed how Akshay picked his song for the film.
A remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011) directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is directed by Lawrence himself. Given the kind of buzz that the film had been generating, mostly around Akshay's transgender character, Laxmii had set a high benchmark. Was it crossed? Not entirely. Or maybe not as successfully as you would have liked. Asif and Rashmi played by Akshay and Kiara are a married against their family's will, thus setting the ground for an interfaith subplot early on in the story. Asif is out to eradicate the superstitions around ghosts, by offering scientific explanations for supernatural events but later he gives in to one such situation himself when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, who is set to take revenge on all those who wronged her. While Akshay is in full form, Kiara delivers a balanced performance and doesn't go overboard. The supporting cast including Ashwini Kalsekar; Ayesha Raza Mishra; Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha adds a tinge of wit and humor. Stealing the show in a 20-minute cameo is Sharad Kelkar as a trans woman. Music is just about okay but the song and dance numbers Burj Khalifa and Bam Bam Bholle are total paisa vasool.
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii is one of the worst films of 2020 Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s much awaited film Laxmii finally released on an OTT platform. It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Kanchana. The film has failed to impress the audience. It boasts of an excellent cast, but the story is a complete flop with poor performances. Sadly, it has turned out to be one of the worst films of 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site. Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats. This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day. The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Watch the full video for more details.
Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1. Subsequently, Deepika was seen taking a yacht ride with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two are shooting for Shakun Batra's new film which also features Ananya Panday. Deepika has described the movie as domestic noir. It is likely to be released early next year. Watch the full video for more.
Actress Zareen Khan graced the launch ceremony of a salon in Mumbai. Zareen talked about her upcoming venture 'Patake Painge'. Actress also gave her views on ongoing farmers' protest near national capital.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers'leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan on December 01. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said, "Our meeting with Farmers unions' representatives was meaningful. We told leaders to form a smaller group and discuss the act clause by clause." "Government has no objection over any discussion. 4th round of talks will take place on December 03," he added.
Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws on December 01. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Government has called the Punjab delegation at 3 pm. Later, the government will hold meeting with delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi at 7:00 pm today." "We all want final decision on the matter," he added.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) signed four MoUs with Mission Youth, Government of JandK on November 27 in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to spread financial awareness, support economic development, and encourage sustainable livelihood in the Union Territory.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 227.95 points and Nifty down by 62.50 points. At 9:21 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 227.95 points or 0.53 per cent at 43,129.24 while the Nifty 50 was down by 62.50 points or 0.49 per cent at 12,628.30.