Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid

America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from inflicting more damage to the economy.

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

As Congress returns from recess, Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a new COVID-19 relief package. Many federal aid programs are set to expire at the..

The coronavirus relief proposal is the latest effort to break the logjam in negotiations. Congress has not passed a comprehensive package since March.

President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to approve an economic stimulus plan. He also suggested that a package would be followed up.

Trump Admin Cuts off Emergency Lending Programs, Overruling Fed Chair Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has asked the Federal Reserve to return $455 billion in unused pandemic program funds.

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume their talks about COVID relief. Mnuchin spoke to reporters before..