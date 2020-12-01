No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova.

Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter fraud, saying the 2020 election 'was the most secure in American history.'

DiGenova is a Trump campaign lawyer, who Trump recruited after seeing him on Fox News.

In an interview on 'The Howie Carr Show' on Monday, diGenova pubicly called Krebs an 'idiot' and a 'class-A moron,' and called for his execution.

...He should be drawn and quartered.

Taken out at dawn and shot.

Attorney Joe DiGenova Trump campaign legal team member DiGenova walked back his comments on Tuesday, saying, 'It was obvious that my remarks were sarcastic and made in jest.'

But Krebs was clearly unamused.

I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court and I think they're probably going to be busy.

Chris Krebs