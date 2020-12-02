Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify

Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.

"2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the year.

Bad Bunny ended the year with more than 8.3 billion streams on the app, followed next by Drake and J Balvin.

CNN reports that the late rapper Juice WRLD and The Weeknd came in behind the top 3.

Billie Eilish was Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande took the second and third spots behind Eilish.