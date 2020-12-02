Spotify releases its most popular music of the year
Spotify released its list of the most popular music of the year.
Rapper Bad Bunny took the number one spot with more than 8.3 billion streams.
DRAKE, AND LATIN STAR J BALVIN.FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW,BILLIE EILISH WAS SPOTIFY'SMOST- STREAMED FEMALE ARTIST.TAYLOR SWIFT AND ARIANA GRANDETOOK THE SECOND AND THIRDSPOTS.THE MOST STREAMED SONG OF 2020WAS "BLINDING LIGHTS" BY THEWEEKND--PARTS OF THAT VIDEOFEATURE SHOTS OF DOWNTOWN LASVEGAS!