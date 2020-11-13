‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Tuesday to move quickly and pass a coronavirus relief measure to help reactivate an economy ravaged by the global pandemic.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.