‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:24s - Published
[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Tuesday to move quickly and pass a coronavirus relief measure to help reactivate an economy ravaged by the global pandemic.

Gavino Garay has more.


