Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 05:10s - Published 3 weeks ago

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney talks about new book "Fly Into the Wind"

It's likely that 2020 has not been a great year for most people, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new book from Lt.

Col.

Dan Rooney looks to give people the code of living he follows day-to-day to get the most out of their life.

"Fly Into the Wind: How to Harness Faith and Fearlessness on Your Ascent to Greatness," was released last week, delayed due to the pandemic, but it's release may not have come at a better time for some people.

Rooney knows a lot about resilience.

He’s flown three tours with the U.S. Air Force in an F-16 jet, and he’s also the founder of Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members.

In 13 years, Folds of Honor has raised about $135 million to provide scholarships to 28,000 people, 41% of whom are minorities, Rooney said.