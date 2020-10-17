Global  
 

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:17s - Published
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Prominent Hong Kong activist is one of three who pleaded guilty over rally held by police station in June 2019.


Joshua Wong Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong and fellow pro-democracy activists jailed

 The trio were found guilty of unlawful assembly during mass protests in the city last year.
BBC News

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 13 months in prison

 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail today on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest..
WorldNews
BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison [Video]

BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing [Video]

HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrived at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court for their sentencing on Wednesday (December 2) after pleading guilty to charges related to organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Leading Hong Kong activists sentenced to jail over pro-democracy protests [Video]

Leading Hong Kong activists sentenced to jail over pro-democracy protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressUpworthynewKerala.comWorldNewsNewsmaxSBSCBC.caThe Age


Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam Are Sentenced in Hong Kong

The activists, along with Ivan Lam, had pleaded guilty to illegal assembly in connection with a 2019...
NYTimes.com - Published

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to plead guilty to protest charges

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to plead guilty to protest charges Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has said that he plans to plead guilty to...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea [Video]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published
Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly [Video]

Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China [Video]

HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China

Notable pro-democracy Hong Kong protester "Grandma Wong" has been speaking out for the first time since she says she was detained by Chinese authorities for over a year and prevented from returning..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published