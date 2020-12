HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrived at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court for their sentencing on Wednesday (December 2) after pleading guilty to charges related to organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend