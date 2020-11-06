CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution.
I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka.
Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution.
I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
After Delhi government, Karnataka followed suit in banning firecrackers in his state, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on November 06 announced the decision in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "We have taken a decision not to allow bursting of firecrackers in the state, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The order will be released soon," said Yediyurappa.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on December 04 said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against 'Love Jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter. He said, "Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter."
Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.
MAP, a private museum expected to come up in Bengaluru, launched digitally on December 5. Founder and trustee Abhishek Poddar, himself a renowned art collector, speaks to Dhamini Ratnam about how the pandemic changed the course of the museum, why a digital launch is actually a blessing in disguise, and how his journey as an art collector began through serendipitous encounters with artists like MF Husain and Manjit Bawa among others.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:34Published
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is painful."
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections. More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with three teams working on developing and manufacturing of vaccines against Covid-19. The teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. PM Modi's interaction with the vaccine developers was held through video conferencing. He also appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists of these companies. Earlier, PM modi had visited Pune's Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development. He had also visited Ahmedabad's Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Phase-3 trial of Covaxin is very crucial, and this is the largest clinically phase-3 trial in India, said Dr. E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator in the Covaxin human trial to ANI on November 21. He..