CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02.

The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution.

I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka.

Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution.

I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.