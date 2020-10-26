Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schumacher Jnr 'super proud' to make it to Formula One with Haas

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Schumacher Jnr 'super proud' to make it to Formula One with Haas

Schumacher Jnr 'super proud' to make it to Formula One with Haas

Mick Schumacher says that he is "emotionally exploding" after the Haas Formula 1 team announce that he will drive for them next season.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher German racing driver

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, to drive for Haas in F1

 Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, will step up from Formula 2 to drive for Haas next season.
BBC News

Mick Schumacher remains on course for F2 title despite seventh in Bahrain

 Mick Schumacher remains on course to win the Formula 2 championship after extending his title lead in Bahrain.
BBC News
Schumacher Jnr eyes prestigious F2 title [Video]

Schumacher Jnr eyes prestigious F2 title

Mick Schumacher is closing in on winning his first Formula 2 world title and a potential spot in F1 next season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:01Published

Haas F1 Team Haas F1 Team American Formula One team

Romain Grosjean: Haas driver 'saw death coming' in crash

 Romain Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and fought to get out "for his children".
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins after Romain Grosjean escapes dramatic Bahrain GP fire

 Lewis Hamilton takes his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher [Video]

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published