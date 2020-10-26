Schumacher Jnr 'super proud' to make it to Formula One with Haas
Schumacher Jnr 'super proud' to make it to Formula One with Haas
Mick Schumacher says that he is "emotionally exploding" after the Haas Formula 1 team announce that he will drive for them next season.
