'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days.

The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month.

Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level.

Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark.

The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.