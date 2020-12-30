Holiday travel could lead to a new surge in COVID cases in Tippecanoe County

Global  
 

While daily COVID cases have seen a recent decrease, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler believes this is partly due to a decrease in testing over the holidays.

Positivity rate increasing, health leaders in tippecanoe county are preparing for another potential surge in covid-19 cases.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, they believe holiday travel will be a reason behind new cases.

Tippecanoe county has seen a decrease in cases over the last several days.

But county health officer dr. jeremy adler says this is most likely due to a decrease in testing due to the holidays.

In the last month, tippecanoe county has reported more than 47 hundred new cases of the coronavirus.

More than 6 thousand cases are still active.

While cases are currently trending down, dr. adler expects another rise in cases over the next few weeks.

"due to holiday gatherings and travel, this increase could be large and lead to another surge, futher straining our hospitals and leading to more deaths."

Tippecanoe county is still listed as an orange zone based on the latest update from the indiana state department of health.

If the county were to return to a red zone due to an increase in cases, it would need to meet the metrics of a less restrictive category for two consecutive weeks before it would be allowed to move back to that category.

Reporting in lafayette, balint szalavari, news 18.

