How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely

With the holiday season in full effect, it may be more tempting than ever to spend time with loved ones in person.

But as COVID-19 cases surge again, it’s crucial to celebrate safely.

Here are some tips on how to ring in the New Year safely.

Follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines, Wash your hands, maintain six feet of distance and avoid prolonged contact with those outside of your household.

Spend time with loved ones virtually, Schedule a video call with family and friends to ring in 2021.

If you do travel, assess the risk before doing so, Consider the rates of infection in both your city of departure and destination and your family members' health conditions