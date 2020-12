Transit Drive-In's first ever New Year's Eve celebration benefitting Make-A-Wish

SOME WESTERNNEW YORKBUSINESSES AREALSO HELPING YOUCELEBRATE SAFELY.THE TRANSIT DRIVEIN LOCKPORT ISUSUALLY CLOSEDDURING THEWINTER MONTHS,BUT THEY'VE BEENSHOWING BILLSGAMES, HOLIDAYFAVORITES ANDHOSTINGCELEBRATIONS.AND NEW THISMORNING --TAYLOR EPPSSHOWS US HOWTHEY'RE RINGING INTHE NEW YEAR!RICK "WE DIDFIREWORKS FOR4TH OF JULY, WEDID FIREWORKSFOR LABOR DAY,BUT THIS IS THEFIRST TIME WE'REDOING FIREWORKSFOR NYE." :06IF YOU'RE LOOKINGTO GET OUT OF THEHOUSE TO RING IN2021 SAFELY,TRANSIT DRIVE IN ISWELCOMING CARSFOR THEIR FIRSTEVER DOUBLEFEATURE NEWYEAR'S EVECELEBRATION..RICK "THE MOVIESARE ALLSCHEDULED TO ENDBETWEEN 11:30 AND11:45." :06THAT'S WHENTHEY'LL SWITCH TOA LIVE STREAM OFTHE TIMES SQUAREBALL DROPRICK "AND WE'LLHAVE THE SOUTHLOCKPORT FIRECOMPANY HERE TOMAKE A LITTLENOISE WITH THEIRFIRETRUCK AS THEBALL IS BEINGDROPPED AND THENAT THE STROKE OFMIDNIGHT, WESTART THEFIREWORKS." :09TICKETS ARE 50DOLLARS PER CAR..RICK "AND THEPROCEEDS OF THETICKET SALES AREGOING TO MAKE AWISH OF WNY." :04COHEN SAYS HE'SGRATEFUL FOR THECOMMUNITYSUPPORT THIS YEARWITH ALL OF THEIRDRIVE IN EVENTS..RICK "IT'S APRIVILEGE AND IT'SA RESPONSIBILITY,WE WANT TO MAKESURE THAT OURCUSTOMERS FEELSAFE AND THAT OURSTAFF IS SAFE." :07PARKING IS LIMITEDTO 50 PERCENTCAPACITY ANDCOHEN SAYS THEREWILL BE SPACE TOGET OUT OF YOURCAR AND SOCIALDISTANCE..RICK "EVERYONE ISREALLY TIRED OFBEING COOPED UP,YOU CAN COMEWATCH THE DRIVEIN, YOU CAN STAY INYOUR CAR, YOUCAN GET OUT OFCAN ENJOY THEMOVIES, FEEL SAFEAND HOPEFULLYNEXT YEAR WILL BEBETTER." :14IF YOU PLAN ONSTAYING HOMETONIGHT --HERE'S A GREATACTIVITY FOR YOUAND THE FAMILY.FIRST NIGHTBUFFALO TYPICALLYHOLDS A BIGCELEBRATION ATBUFFALO'SCONVENTIONCENTER.BUT THIS YEAR --THEY'RE GOINGVIRTUAL.AND THEY'RESELLING PARTYPACKS AT TOPSLOCATIONS --THAT INCLUDESGAMES, PARTYHATS, ACTIVITIESAND TICKETS TOTHE HAMBURGFAIRGROUNDSFESTIVAL OFLIGHTS.