New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 9 minutes ago

The Tupelo Main Street Association will not be hosting it's New Year's Eve community event.

Lot of things in 20-20.

And one of those changes is how the all america city will celebrate the new year.

W-t-v-a's taylor tucker reports tupelo's plans to bring in 20-21 will be much more muted than last year.

: aslive: i'm standing in fairpark where last year many people brought in the new year.

But this new year's eve , fairpark will look a lot different.

((sot)): "we don't have an official community event, because we care more about getting people well and not spreading the covid virus anymore."

((vo)) the downtown tupelo main street association lined up live music and games last year for its first ever new year's event, which attracted people to fairpark.

But you can blame the coronavirus for the association scaling back that event significantly this year.

((sot)): "we had to make a very very difficult decision this year on all our events this year to try to keep everybody safe."

Debbie brangenberg downtown tupelo main street association trt: 00:10:14 ......everybody safe ((vo)): a lot of work went into making that event a reality.

And the attendance exceeded brangenberg's expectations.

((sot)): "2020 new year's eve was a huge crowd in downtown and so we are terribly disappointed that we can't do that."

Trt: 00:10:29 ...we can't do that ((vo)): but her expectations for 20-21 are much different than what's facing everyone in 20-20.

((sot)) "we have hope for next year that with the vaccine out we can resume our community activities and gather again."

Trt:00:10:12 .....gather again tag: one thing that will return this year is a ball hanging from the end of a guitar atop the bankplus building.

People can watch from their cars the ball rise to count down to the new year.

In tupelo taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

Still quite a bit more ahead on this weekend edition of wtva 9news at 10...