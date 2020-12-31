CDC Offers Safe New Year's Eve Celebration Alternatives

Due to the pandemic, ringing in the new year will be a little different.
KDKA's Amy Wadas has some of the ways the CDC is recommending how to celebrate safely.
Due to the pandemic, ringing in the new year will be a little different.
KDKA's Amy Wadas has some of the ways the CDC is recommending how to celebrate safely.
Celebrating at home with the people you live with or virtually with others is the safest way to ring in 2021, according to the..
Kansas City metro businesses prepare for a new approach to New Year's Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.