Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are "on their way and ready to go".
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England's regional tiers will be set out.
Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers". His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused".
Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review.
The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.
United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.
United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 has been scrutinized independently by our Commission on Human Medicines and no stone has been left unturned so absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness and quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote.