Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”.

Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Health Sec.: UK Hospitals ready for COVID vaccine

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says hospitals are ready to receive the new coronavirus vaccine and other modes of distribution are being set up. Britain..
USATODAY.com
800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’ [Video]

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and ready to go”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP [Video]

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December [Video]

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment' [Video]

Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use. Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs' [Video]

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs'

Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
PM departs Downing St ahead of tiers statement in Commons [Video]

PM departs Downing St ahead of tiers statement in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England’s regional tiers will be set out. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers' [Video]

Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers". His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused". Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review

Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK [Video]

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published
PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs [Video]

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
Absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness and quality of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: MHRA [Video]

Absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness and quality of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that that safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 has been scrutinized independently by our Commission on Human Medicines and no stone has been left unturned so absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness and quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company


Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

 British MPs voted to approve new coronavirus restrictions in England, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced substantial opposition from within his Conservative..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: New Covid tier system comes into force in England

 More than 55 million people must abide by the two strictest levels after MPs approved the measures.
BBC News
Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring' [Video]

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

What does aggregation theory tell us about Google’s antitrust case?

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

We talk about the big tech companies all the time, but the sheer scale of them can be hard to comprehend...
The Verge