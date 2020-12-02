|
93-year-old raises $37,000 for struggling families
Virgil Sweet of Largo is a WWII veteran who wanted his $1,200 government stimulus check to go to someone who really needed it.
But his goodwill campaign turned into something so much bigger, leading him to raise nearly $37,000 for people in need.
