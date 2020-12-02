Global  
 

93-year-old raises $37,000 for struggling families

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Virgil Sweet of Largo is a WWII veteran who wanted his $1,200 government stimulus check to go to someone who really needed it.

But his goodwill campaign turned into something so much bigger, leading him to raise nearly $37,000 for people in need.


