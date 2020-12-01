Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK department store Debenhams collapses putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:49s - Published
UK department store Debenhams collapses putting 12,000 jobs at risk

UK department store Debenhams collapses putting 12,000 jobs at risk

The future of some 12,000 retailing jobs in Britain hangs in the balance after the failure of Debenhams, one of the country's oldest department stores.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Debenhams Debenhams British multinational retailer operating department stores

Retail expert discusses Debenhams collapse [Video]

Retail expert discusses Debenhams collapse

Dr Steve McCabe, retail and business expert at Birmingham City University,discusses the collapse of Debenhams following similar news for Arcadia onMonday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Reaction as Debenhams set to close all stores for good [Video]

Reaction as Debenhams set to close all stores for good

Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it hadpulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have “regretfully”decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “forall or parts of the business”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated [Video]

UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

British department store chain Debenhams will close all of its 124 stores as it enters liquidation, with 12,000 jobs at risk

In the short-term, Debenhams will continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear its...
Business Insider - Published

Hereford Debenhams at risk as JD Sports pulls out of rescue talks

JD Sports has pulled out of rescue talks for troubled department store chain Debenhams, putting...
Hereford Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Northern Ireland high streets face transformation with loss of Arcadia and Debenhams

Northern Ireland high streets face transformation with loss of Arcadia and Debenhams Northern Ireland faces a physical transformation of its high streets, a situation compounded by the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Debenhams starts liquidation process after Arcadia collapse [Video]

Debenhams starts liquidation process after Arcadia collapse

Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it haspulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published