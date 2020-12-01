UK department store Debenhams collapses putting 12,000 jobs at risk

The future of some 12,000 retailing jobs in Britain hangs in the balance after the failure of Debenhams, one of the country's oldest department stores.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Debenhams British multinational retailer operating department stores Retail expert discusses Debenhams collapse



Dr Steve McCabe, retail and business expert at Birmingham City University,discusses the collapse of Debenhams following similar news for Arcadia onMonday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970 Reaction as Debenhams set to close all stores for good



Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it hadpulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have “regretfully”decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “forall or parts of the business”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970 UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated



British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970