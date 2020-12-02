Austin Mayor Urges Residents To 'Stay Home' From Cabo Timeshare

The mayor of Austin, Texas, told his constituents on a video call last month to 'stay home' and avoid unnecessary travel.

The message was a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city and across Texas, as COVID-19 patients are already overwhelming hospitals.

But according to Business Insider, Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, neglected to mention where he was when he filmed the public service announcement.

In fact, he was speaking from a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to which he'd flown on a private jet shared with eight other family members and guests.

The day before the flight, Adler had hosted a wedding for his daughter, with 20 attending.

As of Wednesday, more than 13.8 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and over 272,400 have died.

Texas is the second worst-hit state in the US.

It's surpassed 1.25 million cases and 22,100 deaths.