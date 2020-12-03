Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team.

Lows: mid 20s wind: w 5?

"*15 president?

"* elect joe biden will have a white house communication s team made up entirely of women.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal spoke to the rochester chapter of the league of women voters to see how the president elect's appointments are being viewed.

This election women played a huge role ... now women will be taking over leadership role with in the white house.

Anna froehling is the president of the rochester chapter of the league of women voters.

She says she isn't shocked by joe biden's decision to appoint an entirely female communication s team.

Although the league of women voters is a non?

"* partisan organization, froehling is upbeat about biden's appointments, believing they will enable little girls to envision themselves in leadership positions.

"these positions have traditional been lead by men and now we are seeing more women in these positions and the league of women voters is excited to see this move towards more inclusion and diversity for women and just having them at the table women at the table is a good thing."

Froehling also pointed a record number of republican women were elected for this year marks one hundred years since the women's suffrage movement, which granted




