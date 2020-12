Garcetti Announces Financial Relief Program For Struggling Restaurant Workers Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Garcetti Announces Financial Relief Program For Struggling Restaurant Workers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday night announced an initiative to help struggling restaurant employees, after outdoor dining was once again forced to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like