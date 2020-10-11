Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
**Mandatory credit:
UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla.
France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain.
Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had set the Blueson their way to a fifth straight win. Lampard said: “He (Werner) had a coupleof chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was areal threat for us throughout. “You need players of that quality to win gamesand the pace he travels with the ball is something special. He was sounselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.” Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Frank Lampard has hailed Olivier Giroud as “the ultimate professional” in the wake of his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
5 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC Sport • Daily Star
Oliver Giroud was hailed as an ‘outstanding professional’ as he remarkably overtook Zinedine...
talkSPORT - Published
5 hours ago
Olivier Giroud was unstoppable against Sevilla as his four-goal haul sent another stern statement to...
Team Talk - Published
6 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Lampard: Tough to leave Hudson-Odoi out Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was left out of the squad to face Tottenham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago
Lampard: Terry destined to manage Frank Lampard says former Chelsea captain John Terry would be a good fit for Derby if reports are true linking him to the vacant manager's role. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago
Lampard: We created enough to win it Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side controlled the game brilliantly and felt like the Blues created enough opportunities to win the game after the 0-0 draw with Tottenham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago