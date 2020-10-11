Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla.

France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain.

Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

'Lampard still learning - but is getting a lot of things right at Chelsea'

 Chelsea are not noted for giving managers time, but Frank Lampard is not in a position where he has to ask for patience, says MOTD2 pundit Alan Shearer.
BBC News

Olivier Giroud: How does Chelsea boss Frank Lampard solve problem?

 Olivier Giroud was the match-winner for Chelsea in Rennes, but how does Frank Lampard give the striker the game time he wants?
BBC News
Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had set the Blueson their way to a fifth straight win. Lampard said: “He (Werner) had a coupleof chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was areal threat for us throughout. “You need players of that quality to win gamesand the pace he travels with the ball is something special. He was sounselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Olivier Giroud Olivier Giroud French association football player

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud scores four to put Blues top of group

 Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.
BBC News

Giroud scores four as Chelsea sink Sevilla to win group

 Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.
BBC News

Arsenal offered cut-price Eriksen deal - Thursday's gossip

 Arsenal offered Eriksen, Inter target Giroud deal, Everton monitoring Tottenham trio, plus more.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

Sevilla FC Sevilla FC Association football club in Spain

Monchi: Sevilla sporting director on his methods and mission

 Monchi is football's most revered sporting director, enjoying almost mythical status for his ability to buy cheap and sell big. These are the secrets of his..
BBC News
Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla [Video]

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford [Video]

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54Published

Man Utd beaten by PSG as last-16 hopes go to final group game

 Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar help Paris St-Germain win at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Ronaldo scores 750th career goal in Juventus win as Frappart makes history

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv, a match refereed by Stephanie Frappart who made Champions League history.
BBC News

France national football team France national football team Overview of the national football team of France

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases [Video]

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases

RESENDING TO UPDATE THE SCRIPT CONFIRMING MATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF FIJI RUGBY SQUAD TRAINING / SOUNDBITE OF ENGLAND'S JONATHAN JOSEPH TALKING ABOUT FIJI'S MATCH BEING

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source [Video]

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

The Autumn Nations Cup game is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source said.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments [Video]

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published
'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match [Video]

'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match

France coach Didier Deschamps describes UEFA Nations League group match against Portugal as a 'nice clash' between 'two of the best European' teams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has hailed Olivier Giroud as “the ultimate professional” in the wake of his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Star


Olivier Giroud hailed as ‘outstanding professional’ as Chelsea striker overtakes Zinedine Zidane’s Champions League goal record by scoring FOUR against Sevilla

Oliver Giroud was hailed as an ‘outstanding professional’ as he remarkably overtook Zinedine...
talkSPORT - Published

Giroud sends stern Chelsea statement with sensational four-goal haul

Olivier Giroud was unstoppable against Sevilla as his four-goal haul sent another stern statement to...
Team Talk - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: Tough to leave Hudson-Odoi out [Video]

Lampard: Tough to leave Hudson-Odoi out

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was left out of the squad to face Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Lampard: Terry destined to manage [Video]

Lampard: Terry destined to manage

Frank Lampard says former Chelsea captain John Terry would be a good fit for Derby if reports are true linking him to the vacant manager's role.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published
Lampard: We created enough to win it [Video]

Lampard: We created enough to win it

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side controlled the game brilliantly and felt like the Blues created enough opportunities to win the game after the 0-0 draw with Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:27Published