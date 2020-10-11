Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla.

France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain.

Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.