Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

WhatsApp criticizes Apple’s new app privacy labels over iMessage inconsistency

 Photo by Thomas Ricker / The Verge

WhatsApp has hit back at Apple over its new privacy labels for apps in the App Store, Axios reports, arguing that..
The Verge
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Prime Minister departs for PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Watch Live: Cuomo makes announcement at COVID-19 briefing

 He laid out more plans to make sure hospitals don't become overwhelmed and warned he may shut down indoor dining in New York City.
CBS News

Watch Live: NYC mayor holds press conference on COVID-19

 He said he expects new COVID-19​ restrictions "in a matter of days."
CBS News
It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York [Video]

It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York

Mark David Chapman killed Lennon on December 8, 1980.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Gayle King Says Follow Ex-Presidents, Science on COVID-19 Vaccine

 Gayle King says the fact our top former leaders in the U.S. are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccination -- with the world watching -- should be all the proof..
TMZ.com

NYC Mayoral Candidate Isaac Wright Jr. Praises Kim Kardashian, Would Welcome Support

 Isaac Wright Jr. -- who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison -- is now running for Mayor of NYC, and says he'd welcome Kim Kardashian's..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | US states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of US states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and...
News24 - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


40+ states joining antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

(Natural News) An antitrust lawsuit against Facebook led by New York that is expected to be filed as...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published
NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme [Video]

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week [Video]

Vaccination hubs getting ready to deliver next week

Armed Forces and NHS have reportedly begun preparations for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine from ten vaccine hub sites including the London Nightingale hospital and Epsom racecourse. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:20Published