Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is bracing for cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which is most likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban during tonight and early morning of December 04 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, as per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department). Two teams of NDRF are deployed here. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, advisories to stay away from sea have been issued and a cyclone warning cage has also been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.
Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.
A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.
Madurai witnessed heavy rainfall in late evening of November 27. "Low-pressure area is very likely to form over SE Bay of Bengal, concentrate into depression during next 24 hrs, very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on Dec 2," according to State Disaster Management Authority. Temperature in Madurai currently stands at 21 degree Celsius.
Speaking on cyclone 'Nivar', Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM) at IMD, Chennai, Dr S Balachandran on November 27 informed that the rainfall will decrease in the next two days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "The storm made landfall near Puducherry. Intensity is gradually decreasing. We're monitoring the situation," he added.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02,..
