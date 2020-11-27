Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4.

IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar.

It is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari by Friday morning.

Eight NDRF teams, Air Force and Navy personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

In total, 26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one team is in reserve in Puducherry.

Nearly 700 people shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for December 3.

On Wednesday, PM Modi discussed the situation prevailing with CMs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Named by the Maldives, Cyclone Burevi is expected to have a speed of 80-90 km/hour.

MeT dept said Burevi won't be as strong as Cyclone Nivar that lashed Tamil Nadu last week.