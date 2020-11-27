Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4.

IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar.

It is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari by Friday morning.

Eight NDRF teams, Air Force and Navy personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

In total, 26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one team is in reserve in Puducherry.

Nearly 700 people shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for December 3.

On Wednesday, PM Modi discussed the situation prevailing with CMs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Named by the Maldives, Cyclone Burevi is expected to have a speed of 80-90 km/hour.

MeT dept said Burevi won't be as strong as Cyclone Nivar that lashed Tamil Nadu last week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM, assures all possible support from Centre

 NDRF teams of have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for the cyclone.
DNA
Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi' [Video]

Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi'

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is bracing for cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which is most likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban during tonight and early morning of December 04 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, as per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department). Two teams of NDRF are deployed here. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, advisories to stay away from sea have been issued and a cyclone warning cage has also been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu

 Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.
DNA

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Enforcement Directorate raids PFI chairman, others in Kerala

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of PFI chairman O M Abdul Salam and its national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram in Kerala as part..
IndiaTimes
Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala [Video]

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

India Meteorological Department

PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 PM Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.​​Vijayan informed the prime minister about the..
IndiaTimes
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

Gulf of Mannar Gulf of Mannar

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India

Heavy rainfall lashes Madurai [Video]

Heavy rainfall lashes Madurai

Madurai witnessed heavy rainfall in late evening of November 27. "Low-pressure area is very likely to form over SE Bay of Bengal, concentrate into depression during next 24 hrs, very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on Dec 2," according to State Disaster Management Authority. Temperature in Madurai currently stands at 21 degree Celsius.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall will decrease in next 2 days in TN and Puducherry, informs IMD [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall will decrease in next 2 days in TN and Puducherry, informs IMD

Speaking on cyclone 'Nivar', Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM) at IMD, Chennai, Dr S Balachandran on November 27 informed that the rainfall will decrease in the next two days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "The storm made landfall near Puducherry. Intensity is gradually decreasing. We're monitoring the situation," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

4-year-old falls into open borewell in UP's Mahoba, rescue operation underway [Video]

4-year-old falls into open borewell in UP's Mahoba, rescue operation underway

A rescue operation is underway to save a four-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Kulpahar area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on December 02. NDRF and SDRF teams are in action on the site. The child is known to be at a depth of 25 feet, according to the officials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

Pamban Pamban Town in Tamil Nadu, India


Kanyakumari Kanyakumari Place in Tamil Nadu, India

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for south Kerala

IMD on Thursday issued a red alert for south Kerala districts in the wake of cyclonic storm...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



Related videos from verified sources

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector [Video]

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel [Video]

Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut got a precious gift for her sister, Rangoli on her birthday. Kangana gifted Rangoli an adorable beagle puppy and gave him a super cute name. Kangana took to social media to share..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published
Cyclone Burevi approches South India | Red Alert IN TN, Kerala | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Burevi approches South India | Red Alert IN TN, Kerala | Oneindia News

Days after cyclone Nivar, South India is bracing for another cyclonic storm which will strike Kanyakumari on 4th December. Cyclone storm Burevi has formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published