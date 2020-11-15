MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute

Owner of 'MAHASHIAN DI HATTI' (MDH) Spices Mahashay Dharampal passed away at 97. He suffered cardiac arrest on the morning of December 03. Mahashay Dharampal was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2019. He had himself become a face of MDH products, and was frequently seen in company's TV commercials.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on farmers' protest. Kejriwal said, "Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It is not up to state government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre?" "The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They are upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," CM Kejriwal added. "So, is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me? Are you doing it for friendship with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed case against your family?
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 19 informed that the national capital's government has decided that registration of construction workers (for government schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. "It has now been decided that registration of construction workers (for govt schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. The service begins today on '1076' helpline. No construction worker will have to stand in long queues at govt offices now," he said. "They can dial the number, say that they're construction workers in Delhi and want to get registered for govt schemes. A govt executive will go to his home at a time suitable to the worker, documents will be uploaded there. It'll be approved online and he'll receive SMS," he added.
Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19. Sisodia's statement came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister also informed that there will be no lockdown in the city. Satyendar Jain, however, added that 'local restrictions' are likely at some places. On Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Centre seeking power to shut some markets areas. Experts have blamed the current surge in the number of cases on people crowding in markets. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in 5 months.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31Published
Farmers stayed put at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 08 on December 03. Delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Singhu border. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the growers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 95 lakh-mark on December 03 after reporting 35,551 new infections over the last 24 hours. 526 fatalities linked with the novel coronavirus was recorded in the same period. The death toll has reached 1,38,648. Active cases have been reduced to 4,22,943 after 40,726 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate is continuously increasing as total discharges reached 89,73,373.
Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers 'do not like modi's face'. He said, “In the name of farmers, many people... Foreign powers like China, Pakistan, and other enemy nations are trying to destabilise (the country). Modi was not forcefully crowned king. PM Modi was given the mandate by the people. He still has the people's support.” The BJP leader made the claim even as Centre talks to protesting farmers. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 3 after December 1 talks remained inconclusive. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21Published