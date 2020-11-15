MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute

India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning.

Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala.

The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'.

Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923.

Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi.

MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.