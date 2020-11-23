Global  
 

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Giscard remembered as a leader who modernised France and was a champion of European integration.


Valéry Giscard d'Estaing Valéry Giscard d'Estaing

Obituary: Valéry Giscard D'Estaing

 The former president of France, who has died aged 94, was a force for greater European integration.
BBC News

Former French president Giscard d'Estaing dies age 94 after catching COVID

Former French president Giscard d'Estaing dies age 94 after catching COVID Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died aged 94 after contracting coronavirus, his...
Coronavirus live news: former French president dies of Covid complications; global deaths near 1.5m

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was 94 and served as France’s leader from 1974 to 1981; Lilly to supply...
