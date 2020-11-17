Trending: Jessica Simpson reveals she's dyslexic, Harry Styles mocks Candace Owens' criticism of his Vogue cover, and Jennifer L

Harry Styles responds to Candace Owens’ 'Vogue' commentsLast month, Styles made history as the first-ever solo male cover star for 'Vogue'.
Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress senseOlivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.
Harry Styles breaks silence on Candace Owens' Vogue commentsHarry Styles breaks silence on Candace Owens' Vogue comments
Harry Styles Claps Back At Candace Owens' Vogue CommentsHarry Styles claps back at Candace Owens after she criticized him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Plus, the Grammy-nominated artist told Variety why he felt honoured to have been part of One..
Jessica Simpson's dyslexia battle: 'Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey'Jessica Simpson has admitted she is dyslexic and struggles with reading out loud, as she says she found it hard to record the audiobook of her memoir, 'Open Book'.