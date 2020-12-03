Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News

Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News

As the raging farmer protest enters 8th day,Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal became the first to return his award in protest against the treatment of the protesting farmers by the Central government.

The 92-year-old returned his Padma Vibhushan award -- the second highest civilian honour of the country -- that he received from the government in 2015.

Remember, Shiromani Akali Dal had pulled out of the NDA alliance over the farmers' protest.

Badal said he was registering his protest against the government's betrayal of farmers.

Farmers from Punjab still pouring in at the biorders of Delhi, threatening to block entry to the national capital.

#ParkashSinghBada #PadmaVibhushan #FarmerProtest


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Punjab CM Parkash Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan over farm protest [Video]

Former Punjab CM Parkash Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan over farm protest

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal on December 03 symbolically returned his Padma Vibhushan to protest against the new agricultural laws. Badal said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan, protests farm laws | Oneindia News [Video]

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan, protests farm laws | Oneindia News

Agitating farmers on Wednesday said today's talks will be the "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial farm legislations; Punjab chief minister Captain..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published
China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks [Video]

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks

Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published