Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News

As the raging farmer protest enters 8th day,Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal became the first to return his award in protest against the treatment of the protesting farmers by the Central government.

The 92-year-old returned his Padma Vibhushan award -- the second highest civilian honour of the country -- that he received from the government in 2015.

Remember, Shiromani Akali Dal had pulled out of the NDA alliance over the farmers' protest.

Badal said he was registering his protest against the government's betrayal of farmers.

Farmers from Punjab still pouring in at the biorders of Delhi, threatening to block entry to the national capital.

