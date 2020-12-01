Farmer-Govt meet ends without any breakthrough, next meet on December 5th|Oneindia News

Global  
 

The meeting of the farmer leaders with the Government ended after going on for over 7 hours today at the Vigyan Bhawan without any breakthrough,the next round of talks will take place on December 5th.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who commit suicide are cowards.

He said that Only a coward who can't take care of his wife and children commits suicide.

As the raging farmer protest entered 8th day,Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal became the first to return his award in protest against the treatment of the protesting farmers by the Central government.

After a very long wait for all the Thalaivar fans, Superstar Rajinikanth has finally revealed that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of speculation.

