Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the "best form of assessment for everyone". Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Councils make it harder for families who rent – or who are not “a perfectethnic match” – to adopt, leaving children being “bounced around the system”waiting for a home, the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson isurging local authorities to abandon “narrow-mindedness” and “outdatedmessages” to encourage potential adopters who want to give a child a stablehome to come forward.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy in Westminster on Thursday morning for further post-Brexit trade talks.
Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England's national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions.
A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.