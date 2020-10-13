Global  
 

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.

Report by Jonesia.

Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’ [Video]

Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the "best form of assessment for everyone". Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Gavin Williamson: New exam measures will put fairness into the system [Video]

Gavin Williamson: New exam measures will put fairness into the system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that new exam measuresincluding generous grading will put “fairness into the system”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Councils must abandon narrow-mindedness over who can adopt children – Minister [Video]

Councils must abandon narrow-mindedness over who can adopt children – Minister

Councils make it harder for families who rent – or who are not “a perfectethnic match” – to adopt, leaving children being “bounced around the system”waiting for a home, the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson isurging local authorities to abandon “narrow-mindedness” and “outdatedmessages” to encourage potential adopters who want to give a child a stablehome to come forward.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament [Video]

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

 British MPs voted to approve new coronavirus restrictions in England, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced substantial opposition from within his Conservative..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: New Covid tier system comes into force in England

 More than 55 million people must abide by the two strictest levels after MPs approved the measures.
BBC News

Michel Barnier arrives for further UK-EU talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for further UK-EU talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy in Westminster on Thursday morning for further post-Brexit trade talks.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts [Video]

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England's national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources [Video]

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published