Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom



Former U.S. leader Barack Obama regrets not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office, because she "deserves" the prestigious honour for all her humanitarian.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 20 hours ago

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack



Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago