'Just a place to eat?': Chef Bottura on reimagining restaurants amid Covid #HTLS2020

Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown changed his outlook regarding food, fine dining, and restaurants.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Bottura said that amid the pandemic, he has been asking himself many questions, like whether restaurants should be considered just a place to get food, or a hub of culture and knowledge.

In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Bottura also spoke about his charity efforts.

His 10 soup kitchens serve 3,800-5,000 meals every day.

Watch the full video for more.