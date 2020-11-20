Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 Killed In Westwood Apartment Fire

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published
1 Killed In Westwood Apartment Fire

1 Killed In Westwood Apartment Fire

A second person has also been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Jasmine Viel reports.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighters 'raced' up ladder to save mother, children from burning building [Video]

Firefighters 'raced' up ladder to save mother, children from burning building

Boston firefighters rescued a woman and two children Wednesday from a fire in a South End apartment building.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:39Published
One injured in Donelson apartment fire [Video]

One injured in Donelson apartment fire

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Donelson Tues. night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:55Published
Several injured when fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in San Francisco, California [Video]

Several injured when fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in San Francisco, California

A three-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise apartment complex in San Francisco, California, early morning Friday (November 20).According to a report, several people were injured due to this fire.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published