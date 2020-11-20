1 Killed In Westwood Apartment Fire
A second person has also been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Jasmine Viel reports.
Firefighters 'raced' up ladder to save mother, children from burning buildingBoston firefighters rescued a woman and two children Wednesday from a fire in a South End apartment building.
One injured in Donelson apartment fireOne person was injured in an apartment fire in Donelson Tues. night.
Several injured when fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in San Francisco, CaliforniaA three-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise apartment complex in San Francisco, California, early morning Friday (November 20).According to a report, several people were injured due to this fire.