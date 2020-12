FOX Boxing Analyst and Former Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis joins the show to discuss the Errol Spence Junior-Danny Garcia fight this Saturday on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED

More than a year after being hospitalized due to a car crash, Spence Jr. will defend his titles...

