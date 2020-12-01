Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say
Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the
Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election.
