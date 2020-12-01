Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say

Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook video

 President Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News

William Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020 election

 Attorney General William Barr publicly broke from President Trump in saying there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Barr's..
CBS News
Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

US Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump declines to say whether he still has confidence in Barr

 His comments came after a meeting between the two men described by one White House adviser as "tense."
CBS News

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he will challenge Electoral College results

 The Republican was congratulated by President Donald Trump for his call to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com

Election fraud claims will "cost Republicans control" of Senate

 Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling predicts the rhetoric from Mr. Trump and his allies will suppress Republican voters.
CBS News

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Former prosecutor, jurors back federal inmate who is set to die next week

 After a 17-year hiatus in executing federal inmates, President Trump's Justice Department has executed eight federal inmates in 2020, and four more men and one..
CBS News

US investigating secret bribe scheme for WH pardon

 Newly released court documents show the Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s top spokeswoman won’t say president has confidence in Attorney General Barr

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to say that Donald Trump still has confidence in William Barr a day after the attorney general said the..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr contradicts Trump, says no evidence of widespread election fraud

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter...
CBS News - Published

Trump and Barr had 'contentious' White House meeting this week, source says

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr had a "contentious," lengthy meeting inside...
Upworthy - Published

NBC’s Welker Grills Kayleigh McEnany Over AG Shutting Down Voter Fraud Claims: Does Trump ‘Still Have Confidence in Bill Barr?’

MSNBC's *Kristen Welker* confronted White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* over Attorney...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General Barr [Video]

President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General Barr

The president took to social media on Wednesday to air his grievances about last month's election. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud [Video]

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:57Published
Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud [Video]

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published