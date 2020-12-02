Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
LeBron James Could Play With Son: NBA Extending Contract

James' agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, first told The Athletic's Shams Charania about the new contract, as well as confirming the agreement to multiple outlets on Wednesday.

The deal sees him remain a Laker until the end of the 2022-23 season, and opens up the possibility of playing in the NBA at the same time as his son, Bronny.

James' current deal had been set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

As part of the new deal, James is set to earn $41 million in the first year of the extension, before he earns $44.5 million in the final year of his contract.


