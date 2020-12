Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:22s - Published 25 seconds ago Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, who had a 4-year-old child with them, were charged with reckless endangering in the second degree 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend