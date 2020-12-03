Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Think Local for this year’s Gift Ideas Heircomb

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Think Local for this year’s Gift Ideas Heircomb

Think Local for this year’s Gift Ideas Heircomb

The internet is filled with gift ideas for the holidays, but there’s some great gift ideas right in your own back yard.

Meteologist bill kardas in thets from right in our own backyard.

We're showcasing a few options tonight....starting with the man in your life.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj reports.

If you're looking for a gift idea with some meaning behind it, you might want to consider what mike brucker has to offer.

It's a way to keep you looking good, and his business started with a gift from his grandfather.

.

None .

None sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb the comb was left to me so that kind of was the heir right, like heir to the throne.

You're an heir.

So we came up with heircomb.

Mike started production of a comb similar to the one his grandfather gave him, but something wasn't quite right.

Sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb so the original was just a metal comb, and we tried to polish them and make them smooth, but you could never get them completely smooth, and it's almost like a razor blade, like a combing razor blade, so with the other metal work that i did i said you know let me just try to shoot this coating on there and see what happens, and as soon as my wife put it in her hair she was like that's it.

His combs now ship for free world- wide, and they're built to last generations.

Sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb in the beginning they think it's like as the holiday shopping season presses on....remember, there are some




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Avoiding gift card pitfalls [Video]

DWYM: Avoiding gift card pitfalls

Gift cards are among the most popular holiday gifts around, and buying them can be a great way to support local shops. But with more businesses closing, could a gift card purchase be riskier this year?

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published
The Flavors You’ll Start Seeing Everywhere in 2021, According to Experts [Video]

The Flavors You’ll Start Seeing Everywhere in 2021, According to Experts

Look out for these in your local grocery stores and favorite restaurants in the coming year.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:57Published
These Succulent Lip Balms Make the Cutest Stocking Stuffers [Video]

These Succulent Lip Balms Make the Cutest Stocking Stuffers

Give the gift of a moisturized pout (at a super affordable price) this year.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:40Published