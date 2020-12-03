Think Local for this year’s Gift Ideas Heircomb

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 weeks ago

The internet is filled with gift ideas for the holidays, but there’s some great gift ideas right in your own back yard.

Meteologist bill kardas in thets from right in our own backyard.

We're showcasing a few options tonight....starting with the man in your life.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj reports.

If you're looking for a gift idea with some meaning behind it, you might want to consider what mike brucker has to offer.

It's a way to keep you looking good, and his business started with a gift from his grandfather.

None sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb the comb was left to me so that kind of was the heir right, like heir to the throne.

You're an heir.

So we came up with heircomb.

Mike started production of a comb similar to the one his grandfather gave him, but something wasn't quite right.

Sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb so the original was just a metal comb, and we tried to polish them and make them smooth, but you could never get them completely smooth, and it's almost like a razor blade, like a combing razor blade, so with the other metal work that i did i said you know let me just try to shoot this coating on there and see what happens, and as soon as my wife put it in her hair she was like that's it.

His combs now ship for free world- wide, and they're built to last generations.

Sot: mike brucker, owner heircomb in the beginning they think it's like as the holiday shopping season presses on....remember, there are some