Firefighter Covid Vaccine

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

Chattanooga jolie pool needs 12 now ... a control he will firefighters might not be included in the first round of vaccines is to apply armstrong explains how burke could close to home ... for you ... we had 45 firefighters are to have contracted the coronavirus all the produce could to rise jack thompson since firefighter are into one near the bottom which is where the problem lies all comes down to it as we star to vaccines in the lords are starting to develop vaccines supplies extremely short now firefighters are the bottom of the list thompson since firefighters not getting the vaccine not only put firefighters at risk but also the people they serve at risk were out there already so it helps protect us but also helps protect the citizens we have der with him a chance to spread st itlines of defense and this vaccine can act as a first line of defense against the virus.

A number of steps been taking to get this vaccine out there in a quick form and i think listening to dr. fauci and listening to some of the experts talk about the vaccine as a whole it's our next step for protecting our public and protecting our people the fire department stress the vaccine add an additional level of safety but mask will still be worn.

One more layer protection that we can help protect first responders our equipment needs will still be there will still be using our ppe appropriately even with the vaccine.

It is another step in the protection of the fire fighter in the city areppe we wear every day or mask or gloves this is just another layer that will help assist us in protecting everybody.

As washington lawmakers continue talks over the