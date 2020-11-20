Firefighter Covid Safety

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 days ago

We talk to a Chattanooga fire chief about the additional Covid-19 protection they are using now.

Reported yesterday, firefighters might not receive the first wave of the coronavirus vaccine.

News 12's brian armstrong looks at all the steps the chattanooga fire department's taking, to be as safe as possible.

We lean heavy on safety as a whole because of the nature of the business were in.

Firefighters are always wearing safety equipment.

Firefighters are already pretty well prepared we use n 95s and a lot of medical calls we run even prior to covid but we did have to do is step up the number of n 95s we keep in stock.

But for the last several months firefighters have had to wear an additional level of protection due to covid.

We did up to but i would've called p 100s they are a canister that attaches to our face piece that we wear with our airpax to go into fires so if firefighter can take their face peace and hope this cartridge up another front of it and get multiple multiple uses out of this one canister to protect them against covid.

Chief hyman says firefighter safety and covid safety go hand and hand.

Were used to stepping up at safety game and it's just another piece of our business that we're having to pay attention to it is a chore it is work but it's something that's important to protect firefighters.

Chief hyman says all the additional safety procedures such as masks go to protect not only the firefighters but the people they serve.

If they happen to have covid and don't know it at least if there were a mask they're not transferring it that disease to someone else.

Doubt protect the firefighters as well we might put a mask on that individual they could lead back to that individual as well.

