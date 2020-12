Boca Raton still has COVID-19 relief money for rental, mortgage assistance Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 weeks ago Boca Raton still has COVID-19 relief money for rental, mortgage assistance Residents in Boca Raton have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for rental or mortgage assistance. The city has nearly $550,000 in funds available. 0

