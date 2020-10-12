Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic featured in 2K21 PGA Tour Golf video game

Rocket Mortgage Classic donating for each NFL touchdown to help veterans



Rocket Mortgage Classic donating for each NFL touchdown to help veterans | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Is Tiger Woods a real contender in the 2020 Masters tournament?



USA TODAY Sports' Steve DiMeglio breaks down Tiger Wood's game heading into the 2020 Masters tournament. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:00 Published on November 9, 2020