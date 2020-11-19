Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay reports.
On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be available on Max for one month, after which they'll leave the streamer and continue to play in theaters.
The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's the same day it hits theaters where they are open. Other studios may begin to embrace streaming for tentpole movies, including Marvel's "Black Widow." A source familiar with Disney's thinking said that "everything is in consideration" for Disney Plus.
With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec. 25.
