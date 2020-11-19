Global  
 

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:41s - Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros.

Film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia is opens up about 'The Godfather: Part III.'


Emma Stone Emma Stone American actress

Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' | THR News [Video]

Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' | THR News

Emma Stone is exiting Damien Chazelle's Golden Age Hollywood epic Babylon, with Margot Robbie in talks to replace the Oscar winner.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published
Margot Robbie in talks to replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' [Video]

Margot Robbie in talks to replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon'

Margot Robbie is in early talks to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's upcoming drama 'Babylon.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Emma Stone's 'Cruella' and live-action 'Pinocchio' facing move to Disney+ [Video]

Emma Stone's 'Cruella' and live-action 'Pinocchio' facing move to Disney+

Emma Stone's upcoming spin-off 'Cruella' and Robert Zemeckis' live-action 'Pinocchio' are among the movies reportedly heading straight to Disney+.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie Australian actress

Kaley Cuoco shoots down Margot Robbie feud rumours [Video]

Kaley Cuoco shoots down Margot Robbie feud rumours

Kaley Cuoco is firing back at reports suggesting she and Margot Robbie are feuding over rival Harley Quinn projects.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News

Warner Bros. is plotting a sweeping response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered movie theaters around the country.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published
Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 [Video]

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Warner Bros' films set for simultaneous cinema and US streaming

 Warner Bros says its 2021 films will be available to stream in US at same time as they hit cinemas.
BBC News

Warner Bros. to release all its 2021 films on HBO Max

 Its slate of 2021 films, including "Dune," will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S.
CBS News

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision [Video]

Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be available on Max for one month, after which they'll leave the streamer and continue to play in theaters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Warner Bros. will release every single movie in 2021 simultaneously on HBO Max

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

WarnerMedia is pushing even more aggressively into streaming by releasing every single movie in 2021..
The Verge

Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 Upcoming American superhero film

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming

The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's the same day it hits theaters where they are open. Other studios may begin to embrace streaming for tentpole movies, including Marvel's "Black Widow." A source familiar with Disney's thinking said that "everything is in consideration" for Disney Plus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:59Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Damien Chazelle Damien Chazelle French-American director and screenwriter


Andy García Andy García American actor and director

'Godfather III': Andy Garcia on How He Was "Moved" by New Cut, But Never Understood the Dissatisfaction With Original | THR News [Video]

'Godfather III': Andy Garcia on How He Was "Moved" by New Cut, But Never Understood the Dissatisfaction With Original | THR News

Andy Garcia watched the new cut of 'Godfather: Part III' with an imitate group that included Al Pacino and Diane Keaton — and all were pleased with the result.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:39Published

The Godfather Part III The Godfather Part III 1990 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola


Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews [Video]

Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews

The cast of 'Selena: The Series' — including Christian Serratos, Seidy López and Ricardo Antonio Chavira — sit down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the new two-part Netflix series that..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 05:10Published
More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11 [Video]

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond [Video]

What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond

USA TODAY's Brian Truitt talks about the impact Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max will have for moviegoing next year.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published